Industry expert joins CP Media

CP Media has appointed experienced industry expert Steve South as commercial director as part of ambitious and exciting plans to double turnover within the next three years.

Community Partners Ltd, which trades as CP Media, is headquartered in Halifax.

Mr South brings 30 years’ sector experience to the role, gathered through regional managing director positions and by leading teams in high profile media organisations, such as the Guardian Media Group, BBC, News UK and Bauer Media.

The appointment is part of CP Media Group’s wider strategic growth objectives.

In his new role Mr South will be supporting the CP Media and Eye Airport teams, helping both to grow sales as well as their portfolio of assets.

He will also use his leadership experience to create even stronger teams and help nurture the established people culture within the businesses.

Mike Brennan, chief executive of CP Media, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve South to CP Media.

“He not only brings a wealth of experience to the position, but also an in-depth knowledge of the media sector that will prove invaluable. This really positions us well with our ambitious plans to achieve future growth and diversify our media portfolio even further.”

Mr South added: “I’m delighted to be joining CP Media at what is a very exciting time for the business.

“It has excellent teams, fantastic products and services and it’s a great place to work.

“I am very much looking forward to further developing the positive culture.”