Inquest opens into death of Halifax teenage rugby star Harry Sykes
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenage rugby player who died during a tour to France with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.
By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:08 am
Former Lightcliffe Academy pupil Harry Sykes, from Queensbury, drowned in a lake in Carcassonne in September 2018 whilst on tour with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.
The 16-year-old had dreamt of becoming a professional rugby player.
The inquest opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court yesterday (Monday) and is scheduled to last for two weeks.