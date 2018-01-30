Inquest to open into death of Halifax schoolgirl Ursula Keogh

An inquest is due to open today into the death of a schoolgirl whose body was found in Halifax just a few hours after she went missing.

Ursula Keogh, an 11-year-old pupil at Lightcliffe Academy, was found dead in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates on Monday, January 22.

A hearing is scheduled to take place at Bradford Coroner's Court this morning.

Police previously asked people not to post speculative comments via social media as they could undermine ongoing enquiries.

A spokesman said that if comments were abusive in nature, they could constitute a criminal offence.