Inquiry date set for Sowerby Bridge skip hire waste incinerator plan

A public inquiry date has been set that will decide whether a skip hire company will be allowed to incinerate waste at one of its sites

Calder Valley Skip Hire was refused permission by Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee to use an incinerator at its Belmont Works site at Rochdale Road, Triangle, in December 2017.

An appeal against the decision, and also another refused application to vary conditions of use at the site, was made by the company to the Planning Inspectorate.

The Council has now been notified by the Planning Inspectorate of the inquiry arrangements.

It will take place at Halifax Town hall on April 9 starting at 10am. It is expected to last four days.

The main application attracted opposition from all parties, MPs Holly Lynch (Labour, Halifax) and Craig Whittaker (Conservative, Calder Valley), petitions and more than 1,000 responses from members of the public overwhelmingly opposing the plans raising concerns about resultant air quality and other matters.

Councillors refused the proposal saying the applicant had failed to demonstrate that the proposed incineration process would acceptably mitigate emissions of pollntants to the atmosphere and “furthermore the polluting emissions will materially reduce air quality in the vicinity of the site and be harmful to human health”, contrary to two of the council’s policies in its Replacement Unitary Development Plan.

The company contended a construction emission management plan would deliver high level of control through the build process and the application had addressed issues of water and air quality, flood risk, noise and vibration.

The company contended it was a family owned business, the proposal would be small scale incinerating waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill.