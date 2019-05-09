Inspire Centre hosts community events

As part of ambitious plans for growth in 2019, Calderdale College’s Inspire Centre is expanding its service provision.

Well known for its state-of-the-art sporting and educational facilities, the Inspire Centre will now play host to wedding and celebration events, community fares and business conferences.

Inspire Centre General manager said: “We want the Inspire Centre to really live up to its name. We have a great reputation for education and sport and we now want to extend that reputation into other community events, such as weddings and local business networking sessions.

“By broadening our offering, the Inspire Centre will become just that – an inspirational place for the people of Halifax and beyond.”