Investigation launched after man dies in Calderdale house fire

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a Calderdale house fire.

The incident happened on Friday January 17 where a man in his 70s who lived in White Platts Street, Todmorden, died following a fire at his mid-terrace home.

A man has died in a Todmorden house fire.

Fire crews were called to the property shortly before 6pm but the man could not be saved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Investigators attended the property and have found the cause of the fire was most likely to be an electrical fan heater in close proximity to combustible materials.

"The Fire Service is continuing to examine all of the circumstances that led to the fire and will be providing a full report to the Coroner.

"Our sympathies remain with the man’s family and friends.

"Fire crews and partners will be in the Todmorden area tomorrow talking to residents and handing out fire safety leaflets."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here