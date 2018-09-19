Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Halifax

An investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a woman in Halifax.

Police officers from Calderdale attended an address in Ovenden last Friday following a call from paramedics.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death on 7 September on Cumberland Close, Ovenden.

"A 38-year-old woman was found deceased inside the property. Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances around the death.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation and has been released pending further enquiries."

