Irish band The Script announce gig at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The Script will kick off their 2019 live return with intimate shows across the UK including a show in Halifax in the lead up to a very special show at London Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Irish trio The Script are five albums and ten years into a 30 million record-selling career.

Of their new live dates The Script said: “We are honoured to be asked to support the Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall.

"The fantastic work that they been done over the years continues to pay dividends to provide specialist care to young people with cancer across the UK. We are also excited to be warming ourselves up by performing in places we’ve never played before ahead of this very special show. See you there!"

Songs such as For The First Time, Hall Of Fame, Breakeven and Superheroes have been smashes on a global scale.

The band boast four number 1 albums in the UK and four platinum selling singles in the US and combined YouTube views of one billion.

The band are the rarest of things: streaming-era superstars as well as self-produced singer-songwriters. Album artists in the traditional sense, and a huge all-ages, all-sexes, arena-filling live phenomenon.

They will be playing at the Victoria Theatre on Monday March 25, 2019

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday December 7 at 9am and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.