Is the Beast From The East on its way to Calderdale? Traffic and weather information

Gritters were out from 4am this morning as authorities braced themselves for the effects of a burst of wintry weather.

Calderdale Council took the precaution following Met Office amber warnings of snow.

They tweeted: "The forecast snow has arrived, many roads have a covering of snow but are passable with care. Our gritters will remain out as long as necessary to deal with the conditions.

"We have opened our salt store in Mytholmroyd to load the upper valley gritters and have brought in an additional gritter and 5 tractor ploughs to supplement our main fleet."

Snow has indeed already fallen across much of the higher regions in Calderdale, causing some disruption to the roads.

The Halifax to Todmorden 589/592 bus route has been forced to use Townley and Todmorden Road inbound and outbound from Burnley. Otherwise buses may be running slightly late but are running as normal. Users are advised to check social media for up-to-the-minute-updates.

Met Office weather forecasts are predicting heavy snow in Halifax and surrounding areas between 9am and 10am and intermittently throughout the day (Tuesday), with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Temperatures are set to stay below freezing throughout the day.