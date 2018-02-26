Is this Halifax train service the worst commute in Yorkshire?

Halifax MP Holly Lynch is demanding action to improve performance on a route which is being called one of the worst commutes in Yorkshire, after it was revealed that the Halifax to Manchester service has been late on all but two occasions this year.

According to analysis of historic train time data, the weekday 17.54 train from Halifax to Manchester Victoria has only been on time on New Year’s Day and January 19.

Ms Lynch said the train, run by the Northern rail company, is causing daily misery according to local commuters who arrive on the train from Leeds or travel from Halifax to Manchester.

Having met with Northern bosses last month to raise concerns about delays, she has now written to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling demanding that the Government weigh in and force improvements on the line.

“Nationally rail fares went up by an average of 3.4 per cent this year, which was the largest increase for five years," she said. "Yet at the same time I’m hearing about a growing number of delays and continued overcrowding.

“The example of the 17.54 train highlights how a lack of investment is failing passengers who use the network day after day. They’ve got to do better.

“I’ve written to the Secretary of State for Transport to demand that he looks into these findings and explains what action can be taken to improve the situation."