It's a national award for Community Support Services in Calderdale

Community Support Services for Calderdale have won a national Skills for Care Accolade for investment in staff training.

A trophy was presented for the ‘Best Employer of 51-249 staff’ category winners, by TV dance star Anton Du Beke.

The service was put through a rigorous process, to lift the trophy at the Accolades award ceremony in London. Community Support Services was established in 1995 to provide services for people with learning disabilities throughout Calderdale. They employ 150 people who help individuals with additional needs in various settings, from supported living, to day services and community outreach.

Dawn Hartley, service director at Community Support Services, said: “It is recognition on a national stage of the hard work our tireless team puts in all year round. We are totally committed to making sure our staff can develop their skills and knowledge because we know that means the people we work with have genuine choice and control over their lives.”

The competition is open to 20,3000 organisations who offer adult social care in England. Judges saw Community Support Services as an employer with strong values, clear evidence of continuous improvement and great leadership.