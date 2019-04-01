"It was miraculous no-one was injured" - Resident speaks of shock after lorry crash in Northowram

A resident of The Hough in Northowram says it's a miracle that no-one was injured when a lorry overturned on the narrow road last week.

The lorry tipped onto its side and crashed into a house in the early hours of Thursday last week, causing traffic chaos on the A58.

The overturned lorry at the bottom of the steep Hough at Stump Cross, Halifax

But no injuries were reported after the incident.

Janet Bokowiec, 63, who has lived at the bottom of The Hough for four years, said: "I was awoken by this horrendous noise around quarter-to-six, ten-to-six.

"I couldn't imagine what it was. I opened the curtains upstairs and looked out and saw the road posts had been ripped out, and I could even see the road had been damaged.

"I popped my head out of the door and saw the truck laying on its side with all the food waste out of it. I couldn't believe it.

"It was quite traumatising.

"The full impact of it didn't really hit people until the day started to unfold."

"The most miraculous thing was people were not hurt. If it had happened half-an-hour later, there are dog walkers up and down the Hough, there are children going to school.

"It was miraculous no-one was injured. What if the car which softened the blow hadn't been parked there?

"It didn't touch my property. Someone had parked up in-front and their car was fine. There's even some tulips left on the banking outside which is quite amazing really.

"I've been trying to support my neighbours who have been impacted more, with the loss of their cars and the damage to property.

"The waste went into one of the houses, and I think it took quite a long time to get the bags of food waste out. It's awful really.

"I think you just go into shock. But it could've been much worse.

"We're all just grateful that nobody was hurt."