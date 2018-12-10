Jenny’s window art puts sparkle in Halifax town centre

Calderdale folk braving the elements to tackle their Christmas shopping may have been given a spring in their step by stunning festive artwork on shopfronts around town.

It’s the work of 33-year-old French artist Jenny Tribillon, who has been painting windows for 15 years in France and the UK.

Artist Jenny Tribillon

“I painted some empty shops in Skipton, and from that, Halifax BID got in contact.

“The big window (Broad Street Plaza) took around 15 hours. I found some pictures of old Halifax and added my personal take on it, plus some Yorkshire hills and children playing in the snow. Everyone loves them. I think this is much better than just having empty shops.

Jenny has also painted windows at two businesses in Dean Clough, and was particularly busy producing artwork for the Tour de France when it came through West Yorkshire.

Jenny, who also paints 3D murals, produces window paintings all year round, but says she is busiest at Christmas.

The Engine Room in Dean Clough

Halifax BID Project Manager, said: “We commissioned Jenny to help make Halifax look smart and attractive for enticing more visitors, and the fantastic early feedback we’ve had proves that she’s more than met our brief.

“As well as comments from shoppers, we’ve had a great response on social media too, and that means positive publicity and global exposure for the town and its businesses.”