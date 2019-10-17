Jobs created with Old Town Dental expansion

A Brighouse-based private dental practice has announced it is creating several new jobs.

The move comes as the concern expands the practice and range of treatments.

Based in the Old Town Hall, Town Hall Dental has been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

The expansion will see the practice launch two new surgeries, as well as expanding its range of treatments and opening a bespoke facial aesthetics clinic for beauty treatments.

Earlier this year, the practice announced that it had been awarded ‘Dental Practice of the Year 2019’, to go alongside other similar commendations such as ‘Best Patient Care in the UK’ at the industry leading Dentistry Awards.

These commendations saw the practice forge a partnership with Leeds United Football Club as its official dental partner, treating the players and staff as well as bolstering their work in the community.

Through its non-profit, The Town Hall Foundation, the team has been at the forefront of community work in West Yorkshire in recent months.

Its activities including volunteering with the homeless in Leeds, providing oral health education in schools and trips to Calais to assist with those impacted by the refugee crisis.

Rachel Dilley, practice manager at Town Hall Dental, said: “The support from our patients to all of our work, both as a practice and our charity work in the community, has been astounding.

“As a result, we can now invest in more surgeries and more staff to reduce patients waiting times and further improve the service we offer to everyone who comes through our doors.

“For us it’s about investing in people.”