Join MEP Amjad tackle some Halifax litter hotspots

Local MEP Amjad Bashir is calling for volunteers to help him tackle litter and rubbish in parts of Halifax.

The politician, who recently opened new office premises in King Cross Road, Halifax, is organising a series of litter “blitzes” in nearby streets.

He hopes local people will step up to help him and members of his team for a couple of hours each month as they get to grips with build-ups of litter and grime.

Mr Bashir, Conservative MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “This is a great neighbourhood to be in and there is real community spirit, but some bits are spoiled because litter, food waste and other rubbish have been allowed to build up in alleyways and back lanes.

“Now, we can either shrug and moan about that - or we can roll up our sleeves and do something about it.

“I want to people to get stuck in and shift the mess, so as an local elected politician I have decided to take a lead.

“If people can help for a couple of hours that’s great. If it’s only an hour or less, it is still most welcome.”

He invites volunteers to join him at the following locations on these Saturdays, each at 10am.

Gibbet Street (junction of Soho Street) on January 27; Parkinson Lane (junction of Mayfield Grove) on February 24; Queens Road, (junction of Jasper Street) on March 31; Hanson Lane (junction of Stansfield Close) on April 28; and Frances Street (outside Calderdale college) on May 26.

Anyone who wishes to know more can email amjad.bashir@ep.europe.eu or call Mr Bashir’s office on 01274 423150/151.