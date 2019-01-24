Julie Walters film Wild Rose to open Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Heart-warming comedy drama Wild Rose, starring Julie Walters and Sophie Okonedo, has been confirmed as the opening film of the first ever Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

Directed by War and Peace's Tom Harper the cast includes rising star Jessie Buckley alongside Walters and Sophie Okonedo.

It tells the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, a singer from Glasgow, who dreams of making it big in America. Walters stars as her long-suffering mother.

Wild Rose premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has earned rave reviews - opening the festival will be one of the first UK screenings of the film.

The festival is being held from Friday March 22 until Sunday March 24. There will be a range of other films from the UK and around the world with a series of special guests.

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director, said “We are delighted to announce Wild Rose as the opening film of the first ever Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

"Touching, hilarious and surprising, this is the perfect way to start a fantastic weekend. It is a star making turn from the fantastic Jessie Buckley.”

Further announcements of special guests who will be discussing the making of the film will be announced soon.