Kasabian band member steps in to save the wedding date

Wedding bells are in the air after rock superstars Kasabian stepped in to make a woman’s dream come true.

Sowerby Bridge resident Gavin Baron mischieviously promised his girlfriend Sam Sugden that he would propose if she managed to beat the queues and secure a pair of tickets to their Victoria Theatre gig later this month.

Kasabian's Chris Edwards (left) got in touch with the Halifax Courier to make Sam's dream come true.

Despite her efforts in queueing in freezing conditions with two of their three young daughters when tickets went on sale last Friday, 33-year-old Sam came up agonisingly close, standing just a few heads from the front when tickets sold out.

But after reading a Halifax Courier report online last week, the band’s bass player Chris Edwards got in touch to offer the pair a guest-list invitation to the gig.

Sam said: “I couldn’t believe it. I was so disappointed and fozen solid when I got back on Friday. Gavin said, ‘well, you’ll have to wait!’

“I didn’t expect this at all - I thought that was that.

“It’s brilliant to hear that the band have done this and it shows that they really care about their fans at the end of the day.”

The couple have been together for nearly ten years and have three children; Ava, six, Darcy, five, and Matilda, one.

Thirty-year-old Gavin said: “I can’t believe it. I thought it was wind-up to begin with.

“I love everything about Kasabian and I cannot wait for it now. I’ve been to a couple of gigs but I’ve never seen Kasabian.

“I’ve got a young family and those sorts of things aren’t really a priority. This is the big one!”

Speaking on behalf of Kasabian, who are one of the biggest acts of their generation with five number one albums to their name, Chris said:

“I watched the Courier video and saw how long the queues were. We were buzzing to see how many people are still so passionate about live music.

“I thought it sounded a bit harsh at first, but he’s got to go through with it now!

“When I saw how close she’d got I thought, ‘we can help her out here’. It seemed like the right thing to do.”

And is Gavin planning on keeping true to his word?

“It was only meant to be a bit of a joke at first! But I’m going to propose, yes.

“I want to do it properly though and spend a bit of time saving for a nice ring. She deserves it.”