Kasabian marriage "will have to wait" after woman falls short in queue for tickets

A woman who's boyfriend promised to propose if she managed to secure tickets to a Halifax Kasabian gig fell agonisingly short of the task.

33-year-old Sam Sugden, from Sowerby Bridge, was 15 places from the front of the queue when Victoria Theatre staff sold the last ticket.

Despite her efforts, her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gavin Baron, said that she would have to wait.

Speaking a few hours after the box office door slammed shut, Sam said:

"I've not thawed out yet, it was absolutely freezing this morning and I'm so disappointed.

"I spoke to him straight away and he said 'well, you'll have to wait'!"

The pair have been together for ten years and have two daughters, Ava, 6, and Darcy, 5.

Gavin is a big Kasabian fan but has never seen them live. Sam says she has no intention of getting a ticket second hand.

"We both feel a bit uneasy buying tickets second hand so he'll just have to wait until they play here again or somewhere close to Halifax."

Hundreds of excited fans queued for several hours in order to get their hands on a ticket for the gig, which takes place on March 23.

One group of teenagers queued from 4 o'clock this morning in temperatures plummeting as low as -4°.