Kitten with severed tail dumped outside Halifax animal centre

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was abandoned outside an animal centre in Halifax with a terrible injury to her tail.

The six-month-old female grey tabby was dumped in a box outside RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch on Wade Street in the early hours of Saturday 11 August.

Very sadly two separate vets decided that the injury and suffering was so severe, and the prognosis for her to live a good quality of life so poor, that she needed to be put to sleep.

RSPCA inspector Emma Brook said: “There was a note with the kitten saying that she had gone missing on the 3 August and come home with the injury on the 5 August.

“It said that she had been taken to a vet but that the owners couldn’t afford the treatment she needed.

“The note suggested the treatment was a tail amputation which would cost over £300, and that they were sorry.

“Based on this it seems this poor kitten has gone at least five days in this severely suffering state.”

Anyone with any information or who saw anything that might help to locate the owners is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Inspector Brook.

She said: “Our pets rely on us to meet their needs and sometimes that will include going to the vets unexpectedly.

“Allowing them to suffer because you can’t afford to get them the treatment they need is unacceptable.

“We always urge pet owners to take out insurance to ensure that they are never in a situation where they can’t afford treatment.”