Knockout facility thanks to £186,000 refurbishment

Professional boxers from across Yorkshire and Holly Lynch MP have opened Halifax Boxing, Sports and Fitness Club following a £186,000 refurbishment, part-funded by Newground Together.

Brothers Jamie and Gavin McDonnell were among the former champions who joined Holly Lynch at the club, which received funding from Newground Together, part of Together Housing Group; Sport England; SUEZ; and Community Foundation for Calderdale.

The community gym, which is the only Clubmark and Amateur Boxing Association of England accredited boxing club in Calderdale and one of only three in Yorkshire, is located at Ladyship Mills.

The refurbishment is part of Newground Together’s ongoing commitment to the club after they provided a grant to fund the recruitment of a community development officer.

Mick Rowe, head coach at the fitness club, said: “The lack of changing and showering facilities and disabled toilets was a big barrier, particularly to older people and those with medical issues.

“The refurbishment will not only enhance the experience for our regulars but also hopefully attract new and more diverse members, including groups that are typically hard to reach or excluded from leisure provision, such as young people at risk of offending and those not in education, training or employment.

“The improved facilities will also enable us to host regional and national events, which could open doors for our most talented youngsters.”