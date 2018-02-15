Lane closed after pedestrian seen walking on motorway - as Leeds endures traffic chaos

The traffic gridlock in Leeds city centre
Traffic chaos has hit Leeds tonight with long delays affecting drivers.

And one lane of the M62 was closed as police prosecuted a pedestrian for walking along the carriageway.

Police were called to the M62 between Junction 27 and junction 26 due to a pedestrian walking along the motorway.

The person was 'located and removed' and has been prosecuted for the offence, police said.

Severe delays are affecting Leeds tonight after a fire broke out at a block of flats near the bus station.

Several bus routes have been diverted or cancelled due to the incident.

Harrogate Bus Company tweeted: "Due to an incident in Leeds by the Bus Station, we're seeing some delays to our buses on #the36 & 70/71. Check our Transdev Go app for the latest times for your bus. Sorry for any inconvenience, we'll keep you updated. @MetroTravelNews"

At 6.15pm, Arriva Yorkshire tweeted: "SERVICE-DISTRUPTION Services 202/203 operating approx. 25 mins. late in and out of Leeds bus station. This is due to very heavy traffic in city centre."