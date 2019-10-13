Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Dwelling: Booth United Reformed Church, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Demolition of existing timber conservatory frame to facilitate a single storey rear extension and replacement of rear first floor windows to existing extension (Listed Building Consent): 186 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey side and rear extension: 23 Oaklands Avenue, Northowram.

Proposed single storey extension and loft conversion: 11 Rough Heys Way, Lightcliffe.

Two storey extension to rear: 7 Watford Avenue, Norwood Green.

Two storey side extension, first floor and single storey extension to rear: 40 Northedge Park, Northedge Lane, Hipperholme.

DECIDED

Extension to north elevation and demolition of porch (revised scheme to 18/00382): Salterlee Lodge, Salterlee. Shibden.

Two storey extension to rear: 17& 18 Exley Gardens, Halifax.

The construction of new build housing and site access (Outline): Sowerby Town Farm, Queen Street, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion to form six apartments with integral parking and external alterations: 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

Change of use to form four apartments with integral parking and external alterations (Listed Building Consent): 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

Two dwellings (amended scheme to application number 15/00039/FUL): Grove House, 49 Wakefield Road, Sowerby Bridge.