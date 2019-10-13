Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Dwelling: Booth United Reformed Church, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Demolition of existing timber conservatory frame to facilitate a single storey rear extension and replacement of rear first floor windows to existing extension (Listed Building Consent): 186 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey side and rear extension: 23 Oaklands Avenue, Northowram.

Proposed single storey extension and loft conversion: 11 Rough Heys Way, Lightcliffe.

Two storey extension to rear: 7 Watford Avenue, Norwood Green.

Two storey side extension, first floor and single storey extension to rear: 40 Northedge Park, Northedge Lane, Hipperholme.

DECIDED

Extension to north elevation and demolition of porch (revised scheme to 18/00382): Salterlee Lodge, Salterlee. Shibden.

Two storey extension to rear: 17& 18 Exley Gardens, Halifax.

The construction of new build housing and site access (Outline): Sowerby Town Farm, Queen Street, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion to form six apartments with integral parking and external alterations: 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

Change of use to form four apartments with integral parking and external alterations (Listed Building Consent): 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

Two dwellings (amended scheme to application number 15/00039/FUL): Grove House, 49 Wakefield Road, Sowerby Bridge.