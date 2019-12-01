Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey utility room extension to side: Heath Lodge, Mytholm Bank, Hebden Bridge.

Three detached dwellings: Land adjacent to 142 Brooke Street, Rastrick.

First floor side extension: 5 Marldon Road, Northowram.

Engineering operations. Importing fill to re-grade land: Green Head Farm, Giles Hill Lane, Shelf.

Three banners, two internally illuminated fascia signs, one non illuminated fascia/baner sign and three vinyl window graphics. (Advertisement consent): 4 Wards End, Halifax.

Reinstatement of two cottages back to domestic purposes: Halifax Wireform Co Limited, Calder Mill, Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Prior Approval application for a change of use from an agricultural building to two dwellings (C3): Land South of Coach House, Holden Gate, Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Alterations to ground floor front elevation (Lawful Development Certificate): 2 Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and extension to existing detached garage: 53 Wood End Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Construction of single story rear extension: 18 Harley Head Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Change of use of ground floor B8 storage to D2 assembly and leisure including internal and external alterations (Listed Building Consent): Part Ground Floor, 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

Demolition of existing dwelling and development of new dwelling: 128 Dewsbury Road, Rastrick.

Summer house: 3 Weavers Moorings, Walsden.

Construction of replacement garage with a balcony over: 32 Fairless Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Formation of menage including excavation works (Retrospective): Land East of Sowerby Croft Farm, Sowerby Croft, Sowerby Bridge.