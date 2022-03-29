Latest on woman hurt in Halifax town centre yesterday
Police have issued an update on an elderly woman hurt in an accident in Halifax town centre yesterday.
By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:00 pm
They say the woman - who is in her 80s - suffered "serious injuries not believed to be life threatening" in the incident on Commercial Street.
Police were called at 2.15pm yesterday by paramedics after the accident involving the woman and a bus.
An air ambulance was seen landing nearby but the woman was taken to hospital by road.
Road closures were in place on Commercial Street and Rawson Street while emergency services dealt with the incident.