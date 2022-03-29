Latest on woman hurt in Halifax town centre yesterday

They say the woman - who is in her 80s - suffered "serious injuries not believed to be life threatening" in the incident on Commercial Street.

Police were called at 2.15pm yesterday by paramedics after the accident involving the woman and a bus.

An air ambulance was seen landing nearby but the woman was taken to hospital by road.

The accident involved an elderly woman and a bus