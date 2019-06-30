Latest planning applications - this is what's being built in Calderdale

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prior approval application for change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling house (C3): Walden, 500 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Replacement raised terrace: Spiggs Croft, Howes Lane, Northowram.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 18/00835 - conditions 2 and 3: Old Oxford House, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bishopdale Court, Halifax.

Second floor rear extension to dwelling: Sunny View Farm, Red Brink Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey side extension: 313 Gibbet Street, Halifax.

Conversion of former coach house to dwelling: Green Hill House, Water Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Construction of mixed use development for wholesale warehouse (storage or distribution B8 use) and offices (business B1 use) (sui generis): Former Shepherds Mill, Salford Way, Todmorden.

Construction of single storey extension and LEV stack to rear of new kitchen: 1885 The Restaurant, Recreation Ground, Stainland Road, Elland.

Demolition of buildings to facilitate construction of 267 dwellings and public open space: Land at New Hey Road, Delf Hill And Shannon Road, Mount Lane, Brighouse.

Change of use of land to extend domestic garden to facilitate new orangery (part retrospective): Owler Mill, Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Partial demolition to facilitate new extension and refurbishment of existing public house: Puzzle Hall Inn, 21 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5.3 metres, maximum height 2.975 metres, 2.975 metres to eaves: 4 Springfield Grove, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing buildings to facilitate construction of five dwellings (amended plans): Littlemoor Farm, Great Edge, Luddenden, Sowerby Bridge.