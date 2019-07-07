Latest planning applications - this is what's being built in Calderdale

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Proposed side extension and new detached single garage: 2 Yew Trees Avenue, Northowram.

Proposed two-storey rear extension to town house, plus new front porch: 8 North Royd, Barkisland.

Extension of yard and construction of secure garage for company vehicles: Firth Steels, River Street, Brighouse.

Demolition of conservatory to rear to facilitate single storey extension and conversion of garage to living space: 92 Garlick Street, Rastrick.

Six retail units (Outline): Former Site Of Riverside Mill, Wharf Street.

Single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 18/01427): Pike End Farm, Pike End Road, Rishworth.

Single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 18/01428)(Listed Building Consent): Pike End Farm, Pike End Road, Rishworth.

Timber framed mono-pitch tractor barn for storage of agricultural vehicles and equipment: Hollin Hall Barn, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 19/00359): 3 Myrtle Grove, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.8 metres to eaves: 1 Belgrave Park, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Copthurst, Hollingworth Lane, Walsden.

Two storey rear extension: 60 Trenance Gardens, Greetland.

Alteration to outbuilding, change flat roof to pitched including 2 velux rooflights.: 165 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Detached garage (Lawful Development Certificate): 123 Furness Drive, Illingworth.

Dormer Extension to Rear Elevation (Lawful Development Certificate): 136 Moor End Road, Halifax.

Lodge for dependant’s living accommodation: Stonely Barn Farm Foul Clough Road, Walsden.

Conversion of Dwelling (C3 Use) to Hairdressers (A1 Use) on ground floor and self contained flats to first floor and basement.: 298 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Three detached houses: Land In Front Of 8 Hough, Northowram.