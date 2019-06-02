Latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Conversion of former chapel to 18 apartments: Trafalgar Works, 49 Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, Halifax.

Demolition of existing extension to facilitate new single storey extension: Westgarth, 79 Victoria Road, Elland.

Proposed side and rear extensions and porch to front: 19 Well Head Drive, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension: 35 West View, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to living accommodation: 32 Cross Lee Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Change of use of top floor from residential (C3) to offices (B1a) associated with ground floor hairdressing business: Unit A, 40 Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Front and rear dormer: 17 Lemington Avenue, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension: 101 Whitegate Road, Siddal.