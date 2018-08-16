Launch of eagerly-awaited Halifax bar delayed

The launch of Halifax’s latest bar venue, which will house both the Potting Shed Bar and Gardens and the FIREPIT Smokehouse and Sports Bar, has been delayed due to unforeseen structural issues.

The venue, situated on Fountain Street, which was due to open to the public on Friday 7th September, has now seen its launch postponed - with a new date set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the delay of the Halifax venue, Jade Renner - Director at Potting Shed Trading which operates both bar chains - said, “Unfortunately due to unforeseen structural issues on site, we have had to delay the grand opening of our newest venue in Halifax,”

She continued, “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are aware of the early buzz and excitement locally. Safety comes first and we want to ensure that this new venue is completely ready to welcome its first visitors.

"This is only a temporary setback and we anticipate that we will be able to open in October. A further statement will be issued in due course confirming a new launch date as well as full details about the venue,”

“For those keen to register their attendance and stay in the know regarding our new launch date, please visit our Facebook page.”