Legendary Leeds United chairs valued at Antiques Roadshow filming at the Piece Hall

A barber from Leeds who bought wooden chairs to restore and use in his new salon got a surprise when he stripped off the varnish.

Sean Birch, 53, runs Sean's Barbers in Yeadon and bought the chairs to go in his waiting room.

Upon stripping the varnish, he discovered names on the chairs including Leeds United legend and England manager, Don Revie.

READ MORE: Relive the BBC Antiques Roadshow episode at the Piece Hall with these 30 amazing pictures



Other names include RP Ziff, Leslie Silver and Peter Levine.

Mr Birch took the chairs to be valued on Antiques Roadshow at Piece Hall, Halifax, last year in an episode which aired on Sunday March 4.

Furniture expert Lennox Cato valued the chairs, saying had United been in the Premiership the chairs could be worth even more.

Mr Cato said: "It is a shame that Leeds have dropped down a bit. If they were as big as the other big names, then the value would be quite high."

When valuing the less-celebrated player's names Mr Cato said: "I think the lesser names could be £60-£80 each."

READ MORE: Holdsworth House items to be featured with other Halifax treasures in Antiques Roadshow episode



However, for Mr Revie's chair, the value was considerably more. He continued: "This holds courts because it was the man himself who sat on this chair and directed that team to their glory, when they won the FA cup.

"I personally could see this sell for £500, £600, £800, maybe £1,200 just for one chair.

"So you're looking, really, at a collection worth about £3,000."

Each of the chairs cost Mr Birch £45, he said: "I bought six originally. But it's like getting a scratchcard, once you start getting a name you can't stop, so I went and bought another nine."

When asked if he would put Don Revie's chair in the barbershop, Mr Birch replied; "I'm not quite sure. I've heard on the grapevine Leeds United are putting a museum together.

"It may be something they want."