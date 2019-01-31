Lenny PR lands new contract

Lenny, the Brighouse-based PR, design and digital agency, has added an exciting new PR client to its roster.

Bespoke concrete sink manufacturer, The Poured Project, recently approached Lenny to design and deliver a high profile media campaign.

With over 15 years of industry experience and an impressive list of media contacts, Lenny proved to be the perfect fit for the manufacturer.

The PR team has quickly activated the account and reached out to its glowing list of media contacts with the company’s stunning selection of handcrafted sinks.

Emma Leonard, managing director at The Lenny Agency, said: “We are incredibly passionate about the specialist areas we work in, and love all things homes and interiors related. As soon as we met with Claire and Andy, we knew they had a fantastic story to tell and that we can help them grow their distribution network and increase sales. The products are simply stunning and we have the right contacts to ensure the brand is seen in all the right places.”