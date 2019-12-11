Liberal Democrat candidate to use £50 billion regional fund to invest in Calder Valley

The Liberal Democrats would use an ambitious £50 billion regional growth fund to invest in Calder valley, according to candidate Javed Bashir.

The Lib Dems, which are fighting their campaign on a platform to "Stop Brexit and build a brighter future", have earmarked £50 billion to reverse regional under-investment from the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Calder Valley said it is “vital our communities are not left at the back of the queue”.

This £50 billion ring-fenced by the party will go towards major, sustainable infrastructure projects, such as electrifying railways, increasing the availability of charging points for electric vehicles and improving broadband access.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Calder Valley, Mr Bashir said: “For far too long people have seen our area miss out on the investment it needs.

"Successive governments have failed to listen to local needs, neglected our public services and hung our community out to dry. People deserve better.

"It's vital that we're not left at the back of the queue.

“That's why the Liberal Democrats are prioritising an ambitious £50 billion regional growth fund.

If elected, I'll fight tooth and nail to invest this money in Calder Valley.

“That's the brighter future our communities deserve, not the uncosted promises of the other parties."

Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor, Ed Davey said: “Any form of Brexit will make Britain’s economy weaker and people poorer.

"Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, build a brighter future and invest billions into our vital public services.”