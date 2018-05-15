Lights, camera action as filming starts at Shibden Hall

Crews have been spotted at Shibden Hall in Halifax as filming starts on Sally Wainwright's new drama.

The upcoming BBC drama, Gentleman Jack, will centre around the life of famed Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

Film crews spotted at Shibden Hall

Suranne Jones will take on the role of Anne Lister, a 19th century landowner who embarked on a determined and passionate courtship with another woman.

Read: Cast announced for Anne Lister drama ahead of filming at Shibden Hall

Written by Sally Wainwright, who also created other Calderdale-set hit shows Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, the eight part series will see Anne try to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

The hall will be closed until Sunday July 22 and from September 3 until October 21 to allow the filming to take place.

Calderdale is once again in the spotlight as filming for the second series of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge has also been taking place.

WATCH: Trailer released for new series of Ackley Bridge

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “We’re thrilled that Calderdale is increasingly being seen as the place to be for filming.

“Our incredible landscape always provides the perfect backdrop, and the Council, businesses and local people really support the filming process.

“Work is about to begin on Sally Wainwright’s new drama, Gentleman Jack, showcasing the historic Shibden Hall and surrounding parts of Halifax.

“We’re confident that this will lead to an increase in visits both to the museum and to the rest of Calderdale, as we know from previous projects that filming helps to boost tourism and our local economy for months, or even years, after the cameras have stopped rolling,” he added.