Line up for this year's Happy Valley Pride in Hebden Bridge revealed

Happy Valley Pride is returning once again with a week-long festival for everyone to enjoy.

The event, which promotes inclusivity and celebrates LGBT+ life in Hebden Bridge, will take place from August 6 to 12. This year promises to have the best headliners yet who have all eagerly signed up to participate in the revolution, recognising the unique flavour of Happy Valley Pride’s tone in a town that does things differently.

Now in its third year, the festival will be united by a Revolution theme with performances, art and outdoor entertainment throughout the week.

Already a sell out, London Club Night, Duckie bring their rock’n’roll performance disco-bar to Yorkshire on Saturday 11 August to The Trades Club. Happy Valley Pride attendees are clearly excited to be part of their legendary evening where DJ’s, The London Reader’s Wifes will be joined on stage by Happy Valley Pride favourites’ Bourgeois and Maurice, drag artist Victoria Sin and comedian Barbara Brownskirt.

Another real coup, Camille O’Sullivan will be adding her inimitable tone to the beautiful Hope Baptist Church on Friday 10th August. An internationally-renowned singer, with a formidable reputation for her interpretations of the songs of Cave, Brel, Waits, Bowie, Cohen, Radiohead and more.

Catering to Hebden Bridge’s unique and well-recognised reputation for its high number of lesbian residents, established international comedy and performance artist, Ursula Martinez will be at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on Thursday 9 August, with her critically acclaimed show, “Free Admission”, which celebrates the inconsistencies and contradictions that make us human, whilst having a dig at some of the mess that is of our own making.

Elsewhere, the annual art exhibition will continue to be a key part of the festival with artwork donations, working on personal interpretations to align with this year’s Revolution theme. It has already attracted some notable works, including renowned artist Kate Lycett, which will be offered for sale via a silent auction to raise further funds for the not-for-profit organisaton.

Entertainment will take place every day, starting with the Opening Night Social on Monday 6 August at The Old Gate, Lesbian Writers Read at Squeeze and the Art Exhibition Launch at Nelsons Wine Bar on Tuesday 7 August; Cinema night on Wednesday 8 August, features Divine and co in John Waters’ Hairspray, with added dancing and dress up at The Picturehouse and building up to the evening headliners Ursula Martinez, Camille O’Sullivan and Duckie.

The big weekend will be jam-packed with free entertainment at St Pol Car Park on Saturday and the Pink Picnic and Pooch Parade in Calder Holmes Park on Sunday. Elsewhere, there’s an opportunity to join a Cabaret Workshop with Bourgeois & Maurice; attend a free Human Rights Talk with Peter Tatchell and enjoy a performance of “Hayley & Me” from award-winning trans performer, Kate O’Donnell. Over at The Town Hall, the Expo offers a wide range of information stalls where people will be able to talk and get advice on matters relating to LGBT+ issues.

Newly-appointed Chair, Tim Whitehead: “Revolution is this year’s theme - recognising that, whilst attitudes have evolved, Stonewall’s 2017 report found UK LGBT+ hate crime has risen 80 per cent since 2013. So, whilst it seems we’ve come a long way, equality is still somewhere over the rainbow.

“Our brochure cover is symbolic of that, portraying something which, for many gay people, is still seen as revolutionary - holding their partner’s hands in public. During Happy Valley Pride’s week-long festival, we’ll be encouraging everyone, however they identify, to hold hands and spread our revolution of love both in Hebden Bridge and beyond.”

