Line up for week of Brodstock Festival celebrations revealed

Hipperholme’s Brodstock Music Festival has quickly become Yorkshire’s biggest annual charity concert and built a solid reputation for a great family day out.

A sheer testament to its appeal was how tickets sold out three months ago in just eleven days.

Coley Church will be swinging to the sounds of the Calderdale Big Band on Friday 15 June.

To celebrate the fifth year of the festival and surpassing the £50,000 already donated to Overgate Hospice, festival organisers have team up with other nearby venues to create a week-long showcase of musical performances starting on Saturday (June 9).

These “takeover” events all feature outstanding local talent; such as the Calderdale Big Band, the Afterglow Party Band and a unique evening of community choirs. There’s even an event for those to try their hand at performing for the first time with an Open Mic Night.

At the core of Brodstock is the celebration of the local community and inspiring participation in music – be that picking up an instrument or simply supporting some of the wonderful performer out there.

The weekly line up is:

Saturday 9 June: Brodstock Launch Party at the Old Brods (free entry). Featuring Lewis Robinson plus the Afterglow Party Band

Tuesday 12 June: Open Mic Night at the Cock O’ The North (free entry). Hosted by Psychoslinkys Mick Brown.

Thursday 14 June: Georgia Farrar plays the Loft at the Towngate Brasserie, Hipperholme. Booking is required.

Thursday 14 June: Choir Night at Christ Church, Hipperholme (free entry). Featuring the Orange Box Youth Choir and the Hipperholme Community Choir. Doors open at 7pm.

Friday 15 June: Big Band Night at Coley Church (tickets are just £5 -usually £12). Featuring the Calderdale Big Band

Friday 15 June: Richard Anderson Live (free entry). At The White Horse, Lightcliffe

Saturday 16 June: Brodstock Family Music Festival. Old Brodleians, Woodhead Park, Hipperholme. (Unfortunately, this event is “ticket only” and completely sold out back in March)

Faye Henderson, Head of Fundraising at Overgate Hospice, said: "Brodstock gets bigger and better each year and we are extremely proud to be part of such a fantastic event. The funds raised go a long way to help our patients and their loved ones, and our sincere gratitude goes to all who come together to make it such a success year after year."

For more information on the Takeover events go to www.brodstock.co.uk/takeover