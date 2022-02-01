Live updates as man is arrested in connection with huge blaze at Ash Green school in Halifax
Firefighters are currently tackling a huge fire at a school in Halifax.
You can keep up-to-date with what is happening in our blog below.
Firefighters tackling blaze at Ash Green school in Mixenden
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 22:19
- Ten fire engines are at Ash Green school tackling the blaze
- A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Click here for more
The initial reports
Emergency services are on the scene of a huge fire on what is believed to be on the site of Ash Green school in Mixenden.
Footage shows flames coming from the top of the building.
Smoke is billowing across the skyline and many residents took to social media to share footage and pictures of the incident.
It is believed that emergency services are on the scene of the fire.
West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.
It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire at this stage, or any cause.
Pictures of the fire
'Thinking of the children’
Like many posts, people are thinking of the children and the whole of the community.
Video of the fire
Video shows smoke and flames from the incident
Halifax MP - Thoughts are with the school
Thoughts go out to head teacher and staff
Church sends out message of support
The Holy Nativity Church which serves parish of Mixenden and Illingworth in North Halifax as posted a message on social media.
More pictures start to emerge
Unhandled: gallery
Ten fire engines at the scene
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued this statement.
A spokesperson has said that a two storey building is 100% involved in fire.
Two breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel and three positive pressure ventilation fans are in use to prevent spread to adjacent building.
Ten fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are in attendance.
Local residentsare being told to keep doors and windows closed.