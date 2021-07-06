LiveLive updates: Serious crash closes road in Halifax as pictures emerge from the scene
A serious road traffic collision is causing disruption in Halifax this morning.
Emergency services are currently at the scene in Queens Road this morning dealing with the incident. Follow our blog below for the latest updates.
Serous crash causing travel disruption in Halifax
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 July, 2021, 11:55
Picture from the scene
Our photographer has been up the crash scene this morning and show two police vehicles and two fire engines
Early reports from people in the area say the incident has involved a pedestrian and a large vehicle, possibly a wagon or lorry.
West Yorkshire Police are set to release more details.
Road closures in place
Calderdale Council and its safety wardens who are helping the emergency services say the road could be closed for some time.
West Yorkshire Police statement
West Yorkshire Police force has released some details of the incident. A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a serious road traffic collision on Queens Road, near to the Hanson Lane Junction, Halifax. Please avoid the area where possible.”