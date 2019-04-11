Lizzy following in her family’s footsteps at dance school

Three generations of the same family are putting their best feet forward in ballet classes at the same dance school.

Grandmother Pat Millichope, 71, her daughter Caroline Whelan, 42, and Caroline’s daughter Lizzy, nine, are all students at Jessica Fisher Dance on Wakefield Road, Hipperholme.

Pat Millichope, Lizzy and Caroline Whelan, three members of the same family taking ballet classes, at Jessica Francis Scool of Dance, Lightcliffe Club, Hipperholme

Pat, who lives in Hipperholme, is in the over 55’s ballet class graceful ladies, Caroline, who lives in Shelf, is in the ballet burn class, and Lizzy is part of the junior ballet class.

Caroline said: “It’s great. It happened by accident. Ballet burn was recommended to me by a friend and I really enjoyed it.

“Then Lizzy started junior ballet and she’s really flourished. She entered her first competition recently and came third.

“Then mum started the Graceful Ladies class, which is so lovely. There’s a really nice atmosphere in it, and it’s great fun.”

Dance teacher Jessica Francis, with Pat Millichope, Lizzy and Caroline Whelan, three members of the same family taking ballet classes, at Jessica Francis Scool of Dance, Lightcliffe Club, Hipperholme

When asked who of the three was the best dancer, Caroline said: “I think Lizzy, definitely! She’s fabulous. I don’t think me or mum claim to the best ballet dancers!

“It’s really good for Lizzy’s strength and posture, she really enjoys it and Jess is so good with her and everyone in her class.”

Jessica Francis has run the school for three years, and teaches dancers from four-years-old upwards in all disciplines.

She said: “It’s fantastic. It was brought to my attention by Pat, I didn’t even twig about it.

“I’m hoping to get them all together to perform in our next show.”