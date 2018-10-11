Lloyds staff aim to support Healthy Minds charity

Staff from Lloyds Banking Group in Halifax will hold a special raffle from October 8 until December 13 as part of their effort to raise vital funds for the Healthy Minds charity.

Prizes on offer include a week’s stay for two adults and two children, or three adults, in Lagada Bay Resort, which is within a private complex and exclusive resort of Crete, a signed Manchester United football, jewellery, festival tickets, a go-kart experience and two pairs of airport lounge passes.

Staff have set a £20,000 fundraising target for the mental health charity, based on at Hall Street in Halifax.

The raffle will raise funds to help the charity run a pilot initiative called ‘SafeSpace’ which aims to provide easy-to-access and much needed out of hours support for people experiencing mental distress or who are approaching crisis.

Emma Doyle, Senior Project Manager in Lloyds Banking Group and fundraising team member, said: “To date we have raised £13,500 for the charity through a number of events and are pleased to launch our exciting raffle event with a range of prizes up for grabs.”

To make a donation or for more information regarding the event, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crete.