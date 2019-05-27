Lloyds to create 500 jobs at new tech hub

Lloyds Banking Group is to create 500 jobs at a new tech hub

The bank said the hub would be based in Edinburgh would help transform the “digital experience” for Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Scottish Widows customers.

It is creating 500 new software engineering roles in the Scottish capital, with recruitment taking place over the next 18 months.

Philip Grant, chairman of Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish Executive Committee, said: “We’re working with the industry to strengthen our tech-based talent pool in Scotland, which will not only benefit customers of Lloyds Banking Group, but support the development of technology, skills and talent in the fastest growing digital economy outside London. People’s expectations are rising rapidly as they want the same experience they’re used to with established digital brands.

“In our tech labs, we are designing what customers will need in the future, making products and services that can adapt to their lives and making it easier for them to connect with their finances.”

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “I am delighted that Lloyds Banking Group is investing in a new tech hub in Scotland’s capital city, creating 500 new jobs.

“Edinburgh is fast becoming one of the UK’s most competitive tech hubs, with growth in agile start-ups, offerings from its world-leading universities and new digital academies providing greater scale and choice for careers in the industry.”