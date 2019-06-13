Logistics partnership logical for local firms

Two local companies are reaping the benefits of a strong partnership which is improving both businesses.

Hargreaves Foundry is one of the country’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of cast iron drainage.

To ensure it meets customer needs the firm wanted a transport business whose values around customer care and service matched their own.

ADD Express based at Lowfields, Elland, proved to be just such a company.

Michael Hinchliffe, MD of Hargreaves Foundry said, “It’s vital to the success of our business that we meet the expectations of all our customers. We can’t do this without the support of reliable logistics and this is always better when you can work with someone local.”