Looking back on Calderdale's news stories from 2018 in our review of the year As the first week of 2019 comes to an end, we look back at some of the top stories from the Halifax Courier last year. Read: How the new Halifax smart parking system will work in the town 1. January Director faced disqualification and community paid its respects to an 11-year-old girl. 2. February The Prince of Wales came to visit in February but potholes were also causing problems on our roads. 3. March Schools and services saw major disruption when the Beast from the East covered Calderdale in snow. 4. April A date was set to transform the old library into a new Sixth Form and the borough went crazy for rocks.