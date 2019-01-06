Looking back through the papers of 2018

Looking back on Calderdale's news stories from 2018 in our review of the year

As the first week of 2019 comes to an end, we look back at some of the top stories from the Halifax Courier last year.

Read: How the new Halifax smart parking system will work in the town

Director faced disqualification and community paid its respects to an 11-year-old girl.

1. January

Director faced disqualification and community paid its respects to an 11-year-old girl.
other
Buy a Photo
The Prince of Wales came to visit in February but potholes were also causing problems on our roads.

2. February

The Prince of Wales came to visit in February but potholes were also causing problems on our roads.
other
Buy a Photo
Schools and services saw major disruption when the Beast from the East covered Calderdale in snow.

3. March

Schools and services saw major disruption when the Beast from the East covered Calderdale in snow.
other
Buy a Photo
A date was set to transform the old library into a new Sixth Form and the borough went crazy for rocks.

4. April

A date was set to transform the old library into a new Sixth Form and the borough went crazy for rocks.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3