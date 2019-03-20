Lorry crashes and sheds its load of crushed cars on M62 slip road at Brighouse

Motorists are being warned about travel delays and diversions after a lorry crashed and shed its load in Brighouse.

The crash happened just before 2pm today (Wednesday) on the junction 25 entry slip road to the eastboud carriageway.

Highways officers and the West Yorkshire Pollice Road Policing unit are on scene and have closed the slip road for safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The eastbound entry slip is likely to remain closed for some time whilst recovery work is completed. The overturned HGV was carrying crushed cars."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.