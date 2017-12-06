Lots of festive fun in Elland

The traditional Elland Christmas Lights switch-on will be combined with a town centre market and a lamplighter parade on Friday.

The event has been put together by Calderdale based arts group, Handmade Parade.

The day will also feature performances from local schools from 2.30pm and a Christmas market including Santa’s grotto and the prize draw for the ongoing Christmas Loyalty Card scheme, encouraging people to support local businesses. The draw will take place at 5pm, with the parade beginning at 6pm.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “It’s been brilliant to see communities coming together at events this year to celebrate Elland’s proud history and exciting future – 700 years on from the town’s Royal Charter.

“The Lamplighter parade, together with a festive market and Christmas light switch-on, will round off a brilliant year and I’m sure people will have a great time taking part in the workshops and the parade.”