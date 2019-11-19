Lucky escape as BMW crashes on M62 bridge passing over busy Brighouse roundabout

A driver had a luck escape as it crashed into barriers of a M62 bridge that passes over a busy roundabout in Brighouse.

The shocking images of the damaged car and the bridge were posted on social media.

Scene of the crash on the M62 at Brighouse (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The incident involved two vehicles and the smash happened on the eastbound carriageway on November 16 at 2.12pm..

Fire crews from Rastrick and Huddersfield attended the incident .

One person was trapped and to be cut free by firefighters.

They were taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Officer PC Martin Wilis, who shared the pictures on Twitter, said: "The occupants of this vehicle have had a lucky escape after their vehicle was hit by another vehicle which had spun out of control eastbound at junction 25 on the M62.

"It caused them to collide with the bridge barrier, which luckily did it's job!"