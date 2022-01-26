Lucky escape for driver as car crashes off M62 and down steep embankment

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the images of the crash that happened yesterday evening.

It is not known how the vehicle left the westbound carriageway of the M62 near to Rishworth at around 6pm.

The unit was supported by National Highways officers and other emergency services as the vehicle was recovered.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police shared pictures of the crash off the M62 at Rishworth

A spokesperson for the RPU said that the driver was very luck and only escaped with minor injuries.

* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe