Luxurious restaurant and bar opens with VIP preview night

One hundred VIPs were among the first to receive red carpet treatment when Alibi Bar and Restaurant opened its doors at the weekend.

Local dignitaries and business leaders from across Calderdale enjoyed an exclusive preview of the day-to-night venue based in Somerset House in Rawson Street, Halifax.

General Manager Andy Pritchard said: “We’ve had an incredibly busy opening weekend and initial feedback from customers had been really positive.”

Now open following an extensive £450,000 refurbishment, Alibi includes a main bar with private booth seating and separate intimate cocktail bar on the ground floor. and a third bar leading to the luxurious Grand Salon on the first floor.