Luxury apartments plan for former Brighouse care home site

A consultation is underway on proposals to transform a former Brighouse care home into luxury apartments.

VIDA Architects alongside Johnson Mowat Planning Consultants are inviting residents to give their feedback on plans for the former Elm Royd care home.

The proposal seeks to re-develop the now closed care home into a residential development comprising a mix of one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments, to be sold on the open market.

The developers, Vida Architects said: “The existing building comprises of a mixture of original building with extensions added over the years.

“This proposal seeks to replace the confused existing building with a coherent apartment block which will improve the aesthetic within this area of Brighouse.

“The apartments will cater to buyers wanting the opportunity to live within a stylish development finished to the highest standards and enjoying the benefits of the local amenities within a well-established residential area.”

Draft proposals comprise the construction of an apartment block in similar size and scale to the existing care home. The current proposal suggests 35 new apartments with the following mix: 10 one-bedroom apartment, 20 two-bedroom apartments and 5 three-bedroom penthouse apartment

A total of of 45 parking spaces for residents and visitors will also be created and the existing access point from the previous care home will be adopted.

Once the feedback is collected these proposals will be submitted for a full planning application to Calderdale Council.

If given approval, the developers say all building works will be completely self-contained and will be managed from within the site and there shall be no overflow into the surrounding residential areas.

Construction of the proposed scheme should be completed within 12 months and it stressed that the development is not an HMO Development.

Vision: How the site could look in the future (Picture by VIDA Architects)