M606 crash: UPDATE - three dead and teen arrested

Police investigating the accident involving a van and a taxi have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers were called to the crash at 10.45pm yesterday (Monday).

Two men, aged 28 and 49 who were in the taxi, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened last night

An 18-year-old man who was a passenger in the van died in hospital this morning.

Another passenger from the van - a 17-year-old boy - is in hospital with injuries described by police as "serious but not life-threatening".

The 15-year-old who has been arrested remains in hospital with injuries also described as "serious but not life-threatening".