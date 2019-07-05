M62 car crash at Brighouse causing seven miles of delays for motorists

A car crash is cauisng seven miles of congestion and lane closures on the M62 this afternoon.

The crash has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 26 at Chain bar and junction 25 at Brighouse.

Crash on the M62 (Highways England)

Highways England confirmed that a lane four closure is in place as the emergency service and Yorkshire Ambulance attend the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Please be aware there are long delays due to this incident, adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times between Junction 26 and junction 28 near #Leeds.

"There is approximately seven miles of congestion on approach. Please allow extra journey time if travelling this afternoon."

