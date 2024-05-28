M62 crash: Fire service attend collision involving three cars between junctions 23 to 24 over the weekend

A person was cut free from a vehicle following a collision involving three cars between junctions 23 to 24 on the M62 over the weekend

A person was cut free from a vehicle following a collision involving three cars between junctions 23 to 24 on the M62 over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving three cars on the eastbound of the M62 at 10.29pm on May 25.

West Yorkshire Fire service extricated one casualty using specialist cutting equipment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casualty was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the fire service made scene safe.