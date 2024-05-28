M62 crash: Fire service attend collision involving three cars between junctions 23 to 24 over the weekend
A person was cut free from a vehicle following a collision involving three cars between junctions 23 to 24 on the M62 over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving three cars on the eastbound of the M62 at 10.29pm on May 25.
West Yorkshire Fire service extricated one casualty using specialist cutting equipment.
Casualty was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the fire service made scene safe.
Crews from Rastrick Fire Station and Slaithwaite Fire Station were in attendance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.